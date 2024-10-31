British rapper admires Tiwa Savage

British rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., known professionally as Skepta, has publicly admired the beauty of Nigerian afrobeats singer Tiwatope Omolara Savage, aka Tiwa Savage.

In a post via X on Thursday, the record producer shared a photo of Tiwa Savage, gushing over her beauty.

“Chineke!,” he simply captioned the post.

‘Chineke’ means God in Igbo parlance. It’s depicts surprise.

As of Thursday night, Savage was yet to react to Skepta’s admiration.

The British rapper is not publicly known to be in any romantic relationship since breaking up with supermodel Naomi Campbell in April 2018.

In the same vein, Savage is also not publicly known to be in any relationship since her marriage to music executive Teebillz crashed years ago.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, X users have reacted to the rapper’s post.

@uglymannyy said: “E reach to shout. She too set but no date am o”

@kvngGenerous: “They both have a new song coming soon 🔜”

@nunchuks∅∅∅: “Am I the only one that would love to see Skepta and Tiwa together. They’ll look so good together.”

@ekwitazia: “I like where this is going.”

@fineeyednigga: “stay away from my woman bruv”