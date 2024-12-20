British-Nigerian trailblazers: The divergent paths of Ademola Lookman and Kemi Badenoch

In a momentous celebration for Nigeria and its global citizens, Ademola Lookman, a gifted footballer currently showcasing his talents at Atalanta in Italy’s Serie A, was honoured with the distinguished African Footballer of the Year Award for 2024. The accolade, presented to him in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024, solidifies his standing as a beacon of African excellence.

Yet, beyond the trophy itself, what truly distinguishes Lookman is his heartfelt celebration of his African heritage. His pride in his roots contrasts significantly with Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK’s Conservative Party and daughter of Nigerian parents, who has received criticism for her negative remarks about Nigeria and her perceived disconnect from her ancestral background.

Although Kemi spent her formative years in Nigeria until age 16, she has often highlighted issues such as corruption and poverty to rationalise her conservative stance. Her comments have been interpreted by many as disparaging towards one of Africa’s most populous countries, prompting Nigerian Vice-President Kashim Shettima to suggest she might as well relinquish her Nigerian identity.

Badenoch’s reluctance to engage with Nigerian institutions has been further embroiled in controversy, with Abike Dabiri-Erewa from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission revealing failed outreach attempts to her.

Drawing a sharp line between her Yoruba ethnicity and her identity as a Nigerian national, Badenoch’s comments have ignited spirited debates among Nigerians and the diaspora regarding personal identity versus national loyalty. While some applaud her stance, others view it as detrimental to Nigeria’s image on the international stage.

Ademola Lookman’s narrative starkly contrasts with that of Kemi Badenoch. While Lookman proudly embodies his African heritage and inspires countless individuals, Badenoch’s tumultuous relationship with her Nigerian roots has generated contention. Despite her influential role in UK politics, her critical remarks about Nigeria and apparent distance from her heritage have alienated some.

It is heartwarming that Lookman embraced his identity with a fervour that shone brightly during the awards ceremony, draped in a magnificent agbada—the traditional Yoruba garment that commands respect and attention. His acceptance speech, which opened with the heartwarming Yoruba greeting “Ẹ kú ìròlé o,” underscored his profound connection to his heritage, despite being born and raised in England.

“Just over four years ago, I failed in front of the world. Fast forward four years, and I’m the best player in Africa,” Lookman reflected, evoking the challenges he overcame to reach this pinnacle of success. His words resonated deeply with aspiring athletes worldwide: “I want to say to all the young children and people watching this, don’t let your failures weigh you down or break your wings. Turn your pain into your power and continue to fly. God bless.”

Lookman’s ascent has been anything but straightforward. After making a name for himself at Charlton Athletic, high expectations followed him to Everton’s youth setup. However, his journey included setbacks and disappointments that led many to question his potential at the top level. A subsequent stint at Leicester City yielded flashes of brilliance, yet inconsistency persisted.

The pivotal moment in Lookman’s career came with his transfer to Atalanta. Under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, he emerged as an extraordinary talent. His spectacular hat-trick in the 2023/24 Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen not only secured Atalanta’s historic victory but also catapulted him into global stardom.

This season, Lookman has continued to dazzle, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, where he has played a crucial role in Atalanta’s campaign. With an impressive tally of eight goals and five assists in just 14 matches this season, Lookman has firmly established himself as an invaluable player for the team. His accomplishments have been duly acknowledged, earning him accolades such as UEFA Champions League Player of the Match and Atalanta’s Player of the Month for September.

On the international front, Lookman has risen to prominence as a key figure for Nigeria’s Super Eagles. His standout performances during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) significantly contributed to the team’s successful campaign, notably scoring twice against Cameroon in the Round of 16, followed by the decisive goal against Angola in the quarterfinals. By the tournament’s end, he recorded three goals and two assists, showcasing his reliability as one of Nigeria’s top players.

Notably, Lookman has also played an instrumental role in securing Nigeria’s qualification for the upcoming 2025 AFCON, further emphasizing his value to the national team. Since last season, he has registered an impressive 33 goals and 17 assists for Atalanta, reflecting his remarkable consistency and growth.

However, it’s not just the statistics that stand out; Lookman’s ability to shine in clutch moments has endeared him to fans both at home and abroad.

Lookman, however, has embraced his roots and celebrated his Yoruba identity, highlighted by his heartfelt display at the CAF African Player of the Year Awards. His victory is a testament to how one can ascend to great heights in their field while remaining grounded in their heritage. Lookman’s authenticity and resolve to represent Africa with pride position him as a genuine role model.

Kemi Badenoch can achieve success in her political career but cannot garner the same recognition for championing or uplifting her African identity going by her attitude. This makes Lookman’s triumph as both an athlete and a cultural ambassador even more significant. His success sends a compelling message to Africans everywhere: true greatness is not solely determined by professional accolades but also by the commitment to honour one’s roots and uplift their heritage.

Ademola Lookman’s journey is a source of inspiration for millions across Africa and beyond. It underscores the importance of resilience, hard work, and fidelity to one’s identity. As Lookman continues to excel on the football field, his unwavering dedication to celebrating his African heritage will undoubtedly resonate with future generations.

Congratulations to Ademola Lookman on winning the African Footballer of the Year Award; his legacy is just beginning!

Aliyu M. Jamil, a PRNigeria Fellow, writes from Jigawa State and can be reached at [email protected]