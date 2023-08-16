British Council trains education ministry, NUC in effective innovative system

The British Council has trained the federal ministry of education, the National University Commission (NUC) and other relevant stakeholders in effective national system of innovation…

The British Council has trained the federal ministry of education, the National University Commission (NUC) and other relevant stakeholders in effective national system of innovation in Nigeria.

The training, which held on Wednesday in Abuja was themed, “Effective National System of Innovation in Nigeria”.

Briefing newsmen on the sidelines of the event, Ian Attfield, Senior Education Advisor, British High Commission, Abuja, said the workshop was organized to address the gaps hampering the growth of entrepreneurship in Nigerian universities.

“Nigeria has a significant opportunity to leapfrog. Just as we talked about sort of leapfrogging land landlines and analogue telephone straight to mobile and digital systems. There are many lessons that can be applied. We’re not saying the UK blueprint should be copied. It has to be indigenous,” he said.

Prof. Temitayo Shenkoya, Director, Higher Education, British Council, said one of the major problems in the country’s education ecosystem is lack of communication among stakeholders.

This, he said, had led to Nigeria’s curriculums being rejected, “so we brought in all the key stakeholders to relate, network and speak to each other to bridge this gap.”

Andrew Adejo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, represented by Khadijat Liman, Director of Education Management/Project Coordinator at the ministry, said the programme was also aimed at exploring effective mechanisms to enhance relationship and connection between players in the national system of innovation.

“Being innovative shows that we don’t have all the answers, and that learning never stops – we can always improve and try new methods and new ways,” she said.

Prof. Yakubu Ochefu Aboki, Secretary-General of the Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, said: “Funding for research and development is grossly inadequate in Nigeria. The global best practice is to do a minimum of 1% of national GDP for research.

“What we have now is far below that threshold. We are hoping that the new government will understand that research and innovation is not a walk in the park. It’s expensive. You have to budget for it, you have to pay for it. But the gains down the line are there for everybody to see.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...