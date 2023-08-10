British Council Hikes IELTS To N107,500 For Nigerians From Sept

The British Council says Nigerian citizens planning to write the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examinations will now pay N107,500 from September 2023. Nigerians…

The British Council says Nigerian citizens planning to write the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examinations will now pay N107,500 from September 2023.

Nigerians currently pay about N80,000 and N90,000 for IELTS as they need it to relocate to the United Kingdom for work or study.

The IELTS increased payment was announced on Thursday amid the economic crunch in Nigeria.

Speaking about the reason for the hike, the Council said it was pertinent to maintain the high quality standards for the “testing experience.”

It said, “Dear valued Test Taker, We would like to inform you that effective from 1 September 2023, there will be a price increase for IELTS tests offered by the British Council.

“The new prices will be NGN 107,500 for IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training, NGN 116.000 for UK Visas and Immigration and NGN 104,000 for Life Skills.”

It added, “The new prices are necessary to sustain the high-quality of standards for your testing experience.”

“Thank you for choosing the British Council,” a brief message on the council’s statement read.

