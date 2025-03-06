Britain’s former world indoor champion Kilty retires

Britain’s former world champion sprinter Richard Kilty has announced his retirement from athletics.
Kilty, 35, won 60m gold at the World Indoor Championships in Sopot, Poland in 2014 before claiming back-to-back European indoor 60m titles in 2015 and 2017.
He was part of Team GB’s bronze medal-winning men’s 4x100m relay squad at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, competing in the heats before Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes ran in the final.
That Olympic medal ensured he would end his career having made every major international podium available to him – both indoors and outdoors.
- SWAN president urges newly inaugurated cooperative c’ttee to attract investors
- FG disburses N6.7 billion grant to tackle out-of-school-children in Nasarawa
In total Kilty, known as the Teesside Tornado, won eight major international medals during his career, including five in relay events.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.