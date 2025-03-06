Britain’s former world indoor champion Kilty retires

Britain’s former world champion sprinter Richard Kilty has announced his retirement from athletics.

Kilty, 35, won 60m gold at the World Indoor Championships in Sopot, Poland in 2014 before claiming back-to-back European indoor 60m titles in 2015 and 2017.

He was part of Team GB’s bronze medal-winning men’s 4x100m relay squad at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, competing in the heats before Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes ran in the final.

SPONSOR AD

That Olympic medal ensured he would end his career having made every major international podium available to him – both indoors and outdoors.

In total Kilty, known as the Teesside Tornado, won eight major international medals during his career, including five in relay events.