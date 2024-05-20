‘Bring Husband home’, Ooni Tells 30-year-old Daughter

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has urged his daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, to present a man suitable for marriage.

The monarch said this while felicitating with his daughter on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

Oba Ogunwusi said he spoke to Adeola about education and the future when she was 10 years old, and used her 20th birthday to speak about the significance of morals and well-being.

The first-class monarch, however, said her daughter’s 30th birthday has brought independence, so it is the time for her to bring a man to be his son-in-law.

The royal father also congratulated Adeola, and wished her guidance in all her pursuits.

He wrote, “Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavours. Amen!

“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

“I talked 10 to you and got your subtle independent behaviour in return. I talked 20 to you, and I still got your near-obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy. With love from the throne of Oduduwa. “Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits,” he wrote.

Last week, the traditional ruler, and one of his queens, Olori Tobi, welcomed twins.

The Ooni shared the news on his verified Instagram account.

“To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a prince and princess to the royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”

