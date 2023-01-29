Brighton knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru…

Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner.