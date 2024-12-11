Brighton agree to sign Gomez from Inter Miami

Brighton have agreed to sign Paraguay international Diego Gomez from Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

The 21-year-old midfielder will join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on 1 January 2025.

Gomez started his professional career with Paraguayan club Libertad before joining Inter Miami, home of Lionel Messi, in July 2023.

Brighton said that Gomez has agreed to join on undisclosed terms.

After making his Libertad debut in May 2022 in the Copa Libertadores, Gomez scored six goals in 52 appearances to earn a move to Miami, scoring on his MLS debut.