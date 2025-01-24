Bricklayer breaks into Ondo church, steals tithe box

A magistrates’ court in Akure, Ondo State, has sentenced a bricklayer, Olushola Olatunde, to 21 years imprisonment for breaking into a church and stealing an iron tithe box.

Olatunde, who was dragged before the court by the police, was accused of stealing the tithe box and other items valued at N1, 340,900.

The culprit faced a six-count charge including breaking, illegal entry and theft.

SPONSOR AD

The prosecutor, D. S. Msonter-Shagba, told the court that Olatunde committed the offences between December 24, 2024, and January 8, 2025, at different times and locations in Akure.

Msonter-Shagba said on December 24, 2024, at No. 17, Plaza Road, Isolo, Akure, Olatunde broke into the Revelation of God Miracle Church and stole a 16-channel audio mixer worth N250,000 and a public address system also valued at N250,000.

Also, on December 8, 2024, at No. 7, Ore-Ofe Street, Oke Ijebu, Akure, he broke into the Garden of Faith (CAC) Church and stole items that included an amplifier worth N230,000, a 6.5kV generator valued at N250,000, two lengths of 12mm rods worth N19,600 and an iron tithe box valued at N35,000, totalling N534,600.

The prosecutor further revealed that on December 24, 2024, Olatunde stole 33 bags of cement valued at N306,900 from Shasha market, kilometre 12, Owo Express Road, Akure. The stolen items were valued at N1,340,900, the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened sections 383, 390(9), 415, and 413(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006, and urged the court to convict the defendant.

The accused admitted to having sold some of the items but pleaded for leniency.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni Olatunde sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment without a fine option.