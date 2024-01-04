Bricklayer arraigned for stealing 3 generators in Ekiti

A 32-year-old bricklayer, Fatoyebi Kola, has been arraigned by the police at the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly stealing three tiger generators. The…

A 32-year-old bricklayer, Fatoyebi Kola, has been arraigned by the police at the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly stealing three tiger generators.

The police said the generators, valued at N300,000, are the property of Ajibade Gbenga.

Police prosecutor, ASP Celeb Leramo, told the court yesterday that on December 24, 2023 at Orun-Ekiti, the defendant stole the generator.

ASP Leramo said the offence committed is punishable under Section 324 (1) and (2) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

The defendant, without any legal representation, told the court that he was not guilty of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted N50,000 bail, with one surety and adjourned the case until January 8, for hearing.