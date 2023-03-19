BREAKING: Zulum wins first LGA by a wide margin

Governor Babagana Zulum, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, has secured the highest number of votes cast in Monguno Local…

Governor Babagana Zulum, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, has secured the highest number of votes cast in Monguno Local Government Area of the state.

While Zulum polled a total of 17,187 votes in the LGA, Mohammed Jajari, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival garnered just 280 votes, leaving a margin of 16,907 votes.

Candidates of Labour Party and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) did not get a single vote in the LGA.

There are a total of 27 LGAs in the state.

Below is the full result from the LGA:

Total number of registered voters: 57196

Total Accredited Voters: 17753

Scores by major parties

APC: 17187

LP: 00

NNPP: 00

PDP: 280

Total valid votes: 27629

Rejected votes: 232

Total votes casted: 17861