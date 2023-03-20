Zulum, Fintiri leading as Matawalle battles reelection survival

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, are heading for victory in their re-election bid, but Governor Bello Matawalle is…

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and his Adamawa counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, are heading for victory in their re-election bid, but Governor Bello Matawalle is battling for survival in Zamfara State.

Out of 11 serving governors seeking re-election, eight have been returned elected for another term of four years.

In South West, Babajide Sanwo-Olu won in Lagos, Dapo Abiodun in Ogun, while Seyi Makinde was re-elected in Oyo State.

In North Central, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq was re-elected in Kwara, while Abdulahi Sule also won in Nasarawa State.

Troops repel ISWAP attack on Zulum’s town

Zulum wins first LGA by a wide margin

In North East, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been re-elected, Governor Muhammad Inuwa won in Gombe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has also won re-election in Yobe.

However, Zulum, Fintiri and Matawalle are still in the race in their respective states.

Zulum who’s the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate was leading in 22 local government areas collated so far with 348,446 votes difference as of Monday morning.

In the 22 LGAs, Zulum scored 389,213 while his rival, Mohammed Jajari of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 40,767.

The collation team is now waiting for the results of five out of the 27 local government areas in the state.

In Adamawa, Fintiri is leading with over 35,000 votes, while the APC’s Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, is trailing him closely.

For Matawalle, it’s a different kettle of fish as the incumbent governor is battling to retain his seat.

PDP’s Dauda Lawal is leading APC’s Matawalle in the five Local Government Areas’ results so far announced.

Both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly have already lost their re-election bid.