BREAKING: Zamfara Speaker, Deputy lose to PDP candidates

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya and his deputy, Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo, have been defeated in the last Saturday’s election by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The returning officer for the Zurmi West Constituency election, Ismail Mudassir Moriki, declared Bilyaminu Ismail of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election in the Speaker’s constituency.

Ismail polled 11,213 votes to defeat the Speaker who scored 9,530 votes.

In the same vein, the deputy speaker of the state assembly, Yankuzo, lost his reelection bid to the PDP’s Bello Muhammad Mazawaje, who scored 21,197 votes ahead of Yankuzo’s 13, 820 votes.