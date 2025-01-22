BREAKING: Youths scoop fuel from another faulty tanker

Few days after nearly 100 persons lost their lives in tanker accident in Niger State, some youths trooped out to the scene of a tanker accident in Jalingo, Taraba State capital, on Wednesday.

According to witnesses, the youths were scooping fuel from the faulty truck when security operatives arrived at the scene.

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police chased them off the scene at Mile 6 in Jalingo, where the petrol Tanker crashed and spilled its content.

Amid the commotion, traders around the scene closed their shops and fled.

Spokesperson of the NSCDC, Taraba State Command, Mr. Illia Samuel confirmed the incident, adding that the driver of the tanker sustained injury and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Samuel said the Command urgently drafted its men to the accident scene to avert explosion and casualties.

“Immediately we got information about the accident, the command drafted our men to the scene to avert any occurrences that could lead to casualties. We are going to ensure that the area is safe, both for residents and travelers,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer of Taraba State Command, SP Abdullahi Usman, also confirmed the incident.

The development came three days after the deadly tanker explosion that killed about 98 people around Dikko Junction, Gurara LGA, Niger State.

Daily Trust reports that the death toll from the deadly explosion on Saturday is still rising.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while reacting to the situation, mandated the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to step up a campaign against scooping during such a situation.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) said it was worried by the casualty figures and magnitude of burns.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said 86 bodies were mass-buried on Sunday.

Several other injured victims are still receiving treatment for first degree burns in various hospitals.

Authorities have blamed citizens for the devastating loss of lives and injuries in the explosion, saying the fire was ignited by those trying to scoop fuel.

Niger State has suffered several incidents in the past which resulted in several loss of lives.

More than 50 travellers died in a midnight tanker explosion along the Agaie-Badeggi road on September 8, 2024.