BREAKING: You are a liar, Rep accused of bribery fires back at Sirika

Hon Nnolim Nnaji, immediate past Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, has accused Senator Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation, of lying against…

Hon Nnolim Nnaji, immediate past Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, has accused Senator Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation, of lying against him.

He said this while responding to the allegation which the former minister of aviation levelled against him.

When he appeared on an ARISE TV programme on Sunday, Sirika had said the lawmaker asked for 5 percent share of Nigeria Air.

“Hon Nnaji asked me that I should give him 5% of Nigeria to carry him along with his people, and I said to him at that time, Honourable, a bidding process that has taken place, and some people won. So, I think you should go to those people and ask for the 5 percent,” Sirika had said.

But responding in a statement sent to Daily Trust late Sunday, Nnaji said Sirika lied against him because he insisted on doing the right thing.

“Sirika is a drowning man struggling to grab anything on his way to survive the barrage of attacks he has been receiving since his controversial unveiling ceremony of the so called Nigeria Air.”

“Ordinarily l would not have bothered to reply to his allegations of my demand for 5 percent equity in Nigeria Air as he claimed during his interview on Arise Television but l believe l owe my constituents and indeed Nigerians a duty to put the records straight.

“It is on record that last year when the Minister announced Ethiopian Airlines as core investor in Nigeria Air, my committee which was also inundated with petitions from various stakeholders regarding that announcement invited the Minister and his team to furnish the committee with the details of the project.”

Details later…

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...