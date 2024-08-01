✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Yobe imposes curfew as hoodlums hijack protest

The Yobe State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru areas of the state after some hoodlums reportedly cashed in on the harship protest to loot government property.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Brig. Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (retd), in a statement on Thursday said the curfew would be fully enforced.

“The Yobe State Government has considered the security situation in Potiskum, Gashua, and Nguru towns where some hoodlums are taking advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“In view of the above therefore, the state government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru. The public is hereby advised to abide by the curfew order and stay at home for peace to reign in these areas and the state at large.

“The Security Agencies have been directed to ensure enforcement and full compliance of the curfew order,” the statement read.

