Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
BREAKING: NNPP extends lead to 71,000 after 41 LGAs

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) is currently leading its All Progressives Congress (APC) rival with over 70,000 votes. In the ongoing collation of Kano…

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) is currently leading its All Progressives Congress (APC) rival with over 70,000 votes.

In the ongoing collation of Kano governorship election results,  Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP has polled 864,023 votes while Nasir Gawuna of the ruling APC has secured 792,609 votes, leaving a margin of 71,414 votes.

This is by far the widest margin in the collation that began on Sunday afternoon.

However results are still being expected from three other LGAs.

Click here for live updates on the election.

