BREAKING: NNPP extends lead to 71,000 after 41 LGAs

In the ongoing collation of Kano governorship election results, Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP has polled 864,023 votes while Nasir Gawuna of the ruling APC has secured 792,609 votes, leaving a margin of 71,414 votes.

This is by far the widest margin in the collation that began on Sunday afternoon.

However results are still being expected from three other LGAs.

