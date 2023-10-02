Labour: We’ve suspended strike for 30 days

The organised Labour says it has suspended the indefinite strike called over nationwide hardship. Labour had directed its affiliate member Unions across the country to…

The organised Labour says it has suspended the indefinite strike called over nationwide hardship.

Labour had directed its affiliate member Unions across the country to mobilise and shut down the country following the refusal of government to adhere to the seven points demand made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to ameliorate the suffering of workers.

The Federal Government had invited the organised Labour to a meeting to avert the strike.

Governors, Ministers and other officials attended the meeting chaired by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the union announced that the strike had been suspended for 30 days.

The communiqué also mandated the Minister of Labour to look into the withheld salaries of university staff.

It was signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; as well as the TUC President, Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Nuhu Toro.

Members of the Federal Government team who also signed are Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris..

“The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned Indefinite Nationwide strike scheduled to begin, Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023.”

“The Federal Government grants a wage award of N35,000 (thirty-five thousand Naira) only to all Federal Government workers beginning from the month of September pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law.

“The issue of outstanding Salaries and Wages of Tertiary Education workers in Federal-owned educational institutions is being referred to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for further engagement.” it read partly.

