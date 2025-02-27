BREAKING: We’ve restored Meranda’s security aides – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Police Command says it has restored the security details of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Meranda.
Daily Trust reports that the security escorts attached to the office of the Speaker and her residence were withdrawn on Thursday morning.
This had set tongues wagging as the security details of impeached speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa were restored after which he stormed the assembly complex and declared himself speaker.
Obasa even presided over a plenary session attended by few members of the assembly.
But speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, said four security personnel attached to the Speaker who were earlier on withdrawn have since been restored.
He said the withdrawal of the security details attached to the speaker and other Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in the statewa is in line with an ongoing audit of Police personnel and fire arms
He disclosed that the same audit is currently being conducted in other states Police Commands and not Lagos alone.
Details later…
