We’ve rescued officer abducted in Abuja – Police

josephine adeh
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says Modestus Ojiebe, the Chief Superintendent of Police, who was abducted along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, on Sunday, has been rescued.

Sources had told Daily Trust how the senior officer attached to the Kwara State Police Command, was attacked while attempting to fix his vehicle which broke down near Dei-Dei Police Barracks in Abuja.

In a report, Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, had said the assailants searched and robbed Ojiebe and his wife of their mobile phones and ATM cards. However, upon discovering his police identity card, they forced him into their vehicle and sped off, leaving his wife and their car at the scene.

In a statement, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, said the victim had been rescued and united with his family.

“Upon receiving the distress call, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Dawaki acted swiftly by leading his patrol team while he alert all Police checkpoints and key entry and exit points into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This decisive response enabled the successful rescue of the officer and his reunion with his family on the same night.”
“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects who abandoned the victim and fled into the bush in Garaku, Nasarawa State.”

Adeh quoted FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, as urging all residents of the FCT to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities immediately by calling the police emergency line at 08032003913.

