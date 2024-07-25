We won’t allow you destroy this country, military warns protesters

The Defence Headquarters has warned those mobilising for a nationwide protest that while it is their right to protest, it will not condone anarchy. Daily…

The Defence Headquarters has warned those mobilising for a nationwide protest that while it is their right to protest, it will not condone anarchy.

Daily Trust reports that some persons are mobilising for nationwide protest slated for August 1 to August 10, 2024.

Tagged #EndBadGovernace, organisers of the protest have lamented about widespread hunger and inflation in the land,

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the military won’t allow anarchy to befall Nigeria.

He added that the military has uncovered plots by unscrupulous elements to hijack the protest and turn it into a violent one by attacking innocent Nigerians and their businesses.

“While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilise for anarchy and unleash terror.”

“I will say that the contemporary context of this planned protest is to shadow what is happening in Kenya and I will add that what is happening in Kenya in terms of protest, one, it is violence, two, it remains unresolved as we speak.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a stage for anarchy. The Armed Forces on its part will not stand by and allow anarchy to befall our nation. This is because we have seen wars and have witnessed anarchy in countries with which we have operated, particularly in times of ECOMOG (Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group) and during our peacekeeping operations in various countries.”

A similar protest in 2020 ended after military incursion.

The Lagos State government had declared a curfew but protesters refused to leave Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, which was the central coordination unit.

Soldiers had invaded the tollgate, dispersing them forcefully. Although there were reported deaths and injuries, the Federal Government and military authorities denied harming the protesters.