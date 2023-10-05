BREAKING: We confirmed that Tinubu forged certificate of a black American – Atiku’s lawyer

Kalu Kalu, one of the lawyers of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was involved in the suit…

Kalu Kalu, one of the lawyers of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was involved in the suit filed against President Bola Tinubu in US has made some revelations.

Responding to questions at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Kalu said one of the documents released by Chicago State University (CSU) showed that Tinubu allegedly forged the certificate of a black American.

Atiku had filed a suit against President Bola Tinubu over his academic record at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Although Tinubu tried to block the release of the documents, saying it was an intrusion of his privacy, the court overruled him.

Subsequently, Atiku’s lawyers got hold of the documents on Monday, while an oral deposition was made by Caleb Westberg, CSU Registrar.

A deposition is the process of taking a sworn, out-of-court oral testimony of a witness. This testimony may be reduced to a written transcript for use in court or for discovery purposes.

Speaking in Abuja, Kalu said, “On the certificate issued or released by Chicago State University to the lawyers of Alhajji Atiku Abubakar. These are the documents; One, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC.

“Two, that the qualified certificate from Southwest College to Chicago State University bears a female. That means that document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Three, the Chicago State University admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970, when indeed the school got established in 1974. The same document has it that the owner of that document is a Black American and the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship which means it doesn’t not belong to him.”

PESIDENCY DENIES FORGERY ALLEGATION

Meanwhile, the presidency has dismissed the claim that the certificate Tinubu presented to INEC was forged.

President Tinubu’s media aide, Temitope Ajayi, issued a statement on Wednesday to clear the air on the controversy trailing CSU.

“We should be clear. In the deposition made by the Chicago State University, there was nowhere the University said the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake.

“The University insisted under oath that President Tinubu graduated with honours and even at that, replacements for lost certificates are done by vendors not the University.

“The claim that President Tinubu submitted fake certificate to INEC does not make sense. A man can not forge the academic records he possesses. You can only forge what you don’t have.”

