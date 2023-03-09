BREAKING: Two killed as train crashes into Lagos staff bus

At least two staff members of the Lagos State Government have died and several others injured in a collision between a train and a staff…

At least two staff members of the Lagos State Government have died and several others injured in a collision between a train and a staff bus on the rail track at Ikeja Along, Sogunle area of the state.

It was learnt that the BRT, which was conveying staff of the state government to work, wanted to cross the rail line when it was trapped by the moving train.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

“Two bodies of female staff (members) of the State Government, have been recovered and several injured persons have been evacuated.

“The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta (Ogun State) trapped the bus on its rail,” he said.