BREAKING: Two feared killed as fence collapses on workers in Abuja

Two workers were feared dead at a construction site at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, after a fence structure collapsed on Wednesday.

Four persons were said to have been rescued alive, while two were fatally injured as search and rescue operation continues.

The rescue operation is being carried out by a joint team of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police, among others, including volunteers.

