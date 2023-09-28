BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Election of Kaduna Governor

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State has upheld the victory of Governor Sani Uba. Delivering judgement in a petition which the Peoples Democratic…

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State has upheld the victory of Governor Sani Uba.

Delivering judgement in a petition which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, filed to challenge the victory of Governor Uba Sani, the panel held that Sani was duly elected.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sani, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the March 18 election.

But Ashiru and his party rejected the result and headed for the court.

The three-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe delivered judgement via Zoom on Thursday.

