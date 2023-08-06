BREAKING: Top PDP Chieftain visits Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted a key Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain at his residence in Abuja,…

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, hosted a key Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain at his residence in Abuja, on Sunday.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown.

It is unclear if Anyim is plotting to cross over to the ruling party as he met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock early July.

Addressing reporters after that meeting, Anyim, who was also a Senate President, had said, “It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold he has taken so far. We had a whole lot of heart-to-heart discussions, but primarily, it’s to congratulate him.”

Details later…

