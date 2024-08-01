Tinubu’s supporters stage counter protest in Kano

Some pro-Tinubu supporters have stormed the Audu Bako way and farm centre road in Kano, saying the current administration needs more time to address challenges…

The protesters also converged on the Nassarawa mini palace where they are deliberated on possible solutions to the challenges.

One of the pro-government protesters, Abdullahi Muhammad Saleh, said, “We are out to appreciate the President for the development we are able to count in this administration so far.

“We appreciate him for the North West Development Commission we are sure it will bring about positive change to our region. The best way to protest is through dialogue. Everybody is feeling this pain but protest is not the way out. Let’s preach peace first and unite ourselves to solve our problems. We can dialogue not approach the government.

“We don’t want anybody, unpatriotic people to hijack this action. We can do more. We are for the government because we know what it is doing. We are against the protest of violence.”

The development comes days after chairmen of the ruling party across Nigeria vowed to mobilise supporters of the president to showcase his achievements.

Addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Monday in Abuja, chairman of the Cross River State chapter and Secretary of the APC States Chairmen Forum, Alphonsus Ogar Eba (esq), said all structures of the party would be mobilised from wards to the national level to “re-echo the laudable projects and the programmes of President Tinubu.”

He had said, “We call on all patriotic Nigerian to resist any attempt by any one or any group of persons to intimidate them into unorganised protest likely to endanger the peace we currently enjoy as a nation. We call on patriots to join forces with security agencies to report any criminal element who attempt to carry out any act of violence.

“Against this background, in the next two weeks commencing from today 29th July to 11th August 2024 and from this press briefing, which shall follow with a solidarity rally by all structures of our party across all political wards, LGAs and states capital including Abuja FCT, we shall embark on peaceful rally to re echo the laudable projects and the programs of President Tinubu with greater vigor to protect and defend our democracy from any attack by hoodlums or some criminal elements who wants to carry out violent protest.”