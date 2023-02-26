BREAKING: Tinubu wins more Kano LGs but Kwankwaso maintains strong lead

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secure victory in more Local Government Areas od Kano State. Daily Trust had…

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secure victory in more Local Government Areas od Kano State.

Daily Trust had reported how Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) won in 16 of the 18 LGAs declared some hours ago, leaving Tinubu with two.

Neither Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor Peter Obi of Labour Party have won an LGA in the state, with a huge voting population.

However, Tinubu won in Gwarzo LGA, polling 20,627 while Kwankwaso followed with 19,950, Atiku 2,125 and Obi

70.

In Kabo LGA, the APC candidate also secured the highest number of votes. With 18,767, Tinubu led while Kwankwaso followed with 15,923, Atiku, 2,463 and Obi 79.

In Shanono, Tinubu polled 11,557 votes, while Kwankwaso garnered 9,672 and 1,703, then Obi, 44.