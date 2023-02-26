Tinubu wins all 20 LGs in Ogun, dominates 31 Oyo LGs

By Peter Moses & Adenike Kaffi The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won Saturday’s election in all the 20 Local Government…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won Saturday’s election in all the 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State.

The Local Government areas include: Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro, Abeokuta North, Ijebu North and Ijebu North-East.

Others are: Imeko Afon, Odeda, Egbado North, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ipokia, Odogbolu, Abeokuta South, Ogun Waterside and Ijebu East, Ifo, Obafemi-Owode and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Areas.

Tinubu is also maintaining a consistent victory in 31 local governments out of the 33 LGAs in Oyo State so far announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC announced results of the presidential election held on Saturday February 25, 2023, as collated local government by local governments.

Daily Trust reports that APC aced 31 out of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State announced so far at Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre, INEC state headquarters, Ibadan:

But the State Collation Officer for the presidential election, Prof Babatunde Olusola Kehinde, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), announced a break, saying the collation of the results of the poll would resume by 8a.m tomorrow (Monday)