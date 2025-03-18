✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu to address Nigerians 7pm today

president bola ahmed tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation today in a nationwide broadcast on the situation in Rivers State.
In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the broadcast will take place by 7 pm.
Onanuga said: “The NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria will transmit the broadcast at 7 pm.
“All TV and radio stations are requested to link up with the broadcast.”
