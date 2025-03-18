Tinubu to address Nigerians 7pm today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation today in a nationwide broadcast on the situation in Rivers State.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the broadcast will take place by 7 pm.

Onanuga said: “The NTA and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria will transmit the broadcast at 7 pm.

“All TV and radio stations are requested to link up with the broadcast.”