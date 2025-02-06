BREAKING: Tinubu sacks UNIABUJA VC, makes key changes across Federal Varsities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked Aisha Maikudi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

Maikudi’s sack was announced hours after she presided over a matriculation ceremony in the school.

Her appointment has been fraught with controversy, with some lecturers saying she occupied the position illegally.

In her position, Tinubu appointed Professor Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice Chancellor for a six-month term, empasising that she would not be eligible to apply for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

Details later…