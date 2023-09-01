BREAKING: Tinubu replaces Ondo, C/River nominees in NDDC board after protests

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new…

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

The president has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

His spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced the decision in a statement on Friday titled “President Tinubu Amends Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board and Management Nomination List.”

He also said the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, was reappointed to a second term and would remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

The president had on Tuesday, August 29, approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission which took immediate effect.

His spokesman had said the President expected that the new board and management team would ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

But some protesters kicked against the appointments, saying the nominees worked against the president in the election.

During a protest in Ondo, some APC members had likened the appointments to “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop”.

