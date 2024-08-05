✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
BREAKING: Tinubu postpones FEC meeting, summons security Chiefs to Aso Rock

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting earlier scheduled for Monday afternoon has been rescheduled. Ministers who had arrived for the meeting were seen departing the…

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting earlier scheduled for Monday afternoon has been rescheduled.

Ministers who had arrived for the meeting were seen departing the Council Chambers Presidential Villa venue at about noon.

However, only few ministers actually arrived for the meeting as at the time it was rescheduled.

Daily Trust gathered that the rescheduling of the meeting might not be unconnected with a security meeting that is currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is being chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, even though the agenda for the FEC meeting was not made public, the council might have been expected to examine the protest and determine the way forward.

The meeting is coming after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave a nationwide broadcast on Sunday morning, asking protesters to suspend their action and come forward for dialogue.

Details later…

