BREAKING: Tinubu postpones FEC meeting indefinitely over Lagbaja’s death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the rescheduling of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting following the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The President noted that a new date for the meeting will be announced latter.

The FEC meeting was initially scheduled for today (Wednesday), but had to be postponed in honour of Late Lagbaja, who passed away on Tuesday night.

General Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff from June 19, 2023, till his death on November 5, 2024.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement said President Tinubu has also “ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.”

Earlier President Tinubu had expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces over his demise.