Tinubu bows to pressure, orders release of #EndBadGovernance minors

President Bola Tinubu has ordered release of all minors arrested and detained over #EndBadGovernance protest.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents, on Monday.

The Minister was flanked by the Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy; Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Public Communications and orientation.

Idris said the President directed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to immediately commence the process of securing release of the minors

“The President has directed that all minors be released on the and also reunited with their families anywhere they are in the country. A committee has been set up to look at the issues surrounding their arrest, detention and release. All the law enforcement agents related to the case will be investigated and anyone found wanting will be brought to book,” he said.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) had called on the Federal Government to halt the treason trial of #EndBadGovernance protesters and release all the minors.

The ACF, while reacting to the trial of minors at a Federal High Court, Abuja, over allegations of treason, and other offences, arising from their participation in the August 2024 protests, described the trial as a show of shame.

In a statement signed by the ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, further described the trial of minors as a demonstration of needless official high-handedness at its worst.

Earlier on Monday, the Youth Leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic Movement in Africa, Sheikh Ahmed Umar, called on Tinubu to as a matter of urgency, issue an ‘Executive order’ for the immediate release of the minors held in connection with the protest.

Sheikh Umar in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, condemned the Federal Government’s action while expressing outrage regarding the arraignment of minors on treason charges.

According to him, the minors’ detention for over 90 days is unjust, saying, “It is a bad signal to see a 10-year-old child, who does not know their right from left, charged with an offense expected of a 50-year-old.”

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to issue an executive order for their immediate release and compensation. Those children must be released and compensated. We hope President Tinubu will listen to this call,” he said.

Umar, who was chairman during the Northern Youth Summit organized by the National Youth Alliance in Kaduna, further emphasized the need for youth participation in governance, citing the country’s pressing challenges.

He noted that with the youth in charge, Nigeria could navigate through its numerous challenges including security and unemployment.

Umar, therefore, urged Nigerian youths to wake up and take charge of their inheritance.