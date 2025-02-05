BREAKING: Tinubu off to France on private visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is off to Paris, capital of France, on a “private visit”.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the president would move to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, for the forthcoming African Union Summit.

“In Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.”

SPONSOR AD

“The president will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.

“While in France, President Tinubu will meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.”

Details later…