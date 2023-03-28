Tinubu nominates APC Gov, former Lagos Commissioner into Transition Council

The President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has nominated two persons into the Presidential Transition Council (PTC). Daily Trust had reported that two slots were…

The President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has nominated two persons into the Presidential Transition Council (PTC).

Daily Trust had reported that two slots were reserved for the president-elect in the transition council President Muhammadu Buhari set up before the elections.

On Tuesday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTC, Boss Mustapha, disclosed that Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, and a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Chief Olawale Edun, had been nominated as members of the council.

Mustapha assured that the transition process was on course and that all efforts were being made to ensure that there would be peaceful transfer of power to the new President.

Speaking at the first interface between the PTC and the media since its inauguration by Buhari, Mustapha said since the inauguration, the council has met four times, adding that the 5th held on Tuesday.

“This process of interface is necessary so as to keep Nigerians abreast of developments, build inclusiveness and lay a solid foundation for peaceful transition of power in our country. The Presidential Transition Council which was inaugurated on 14th February 2023 is made up of 24 members which includes two persons from the President-Elect’s team.”

“After the declaration of, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-Elect, the PTC requested him to nominate his representatives on the council as provided in the Executive Order. The President-elect nominated Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State and Chief Olawale Edun,” Mustapha said.

He also said to ensure a smooth transition process and make the work more efficient, the PTC broke into three committees.

According to him, the first is Inauguration Committee which is responsible for organizing the swearing-in and the inaugural parade; working out the details Programmes and other logistics necessary for the successful inauguration ceremonies.

“This committee is headed by the SGF with 15 members and is working through 13 sub-committees facilitate effective planning and execution of the Inauguration activities. These sub-committees are: Media and Publicity; Church Service; Juma’at Service; Protocol and Invitations; Transport and Logistics; The Inauguration Lecture; Ceremonial Parade; Venues and Swearing in; Medical; Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night; Post Inauguration Luncheon; Accommodation and Children’s Day Celebration

“The President-elect has also been requested to nominate 13 persons that will work across the 13 sub-committees. The sub-committees have been working round the clock to ensure that all preparations are in place for a smooth inauguration ceremony.

“The second committee is the Transition Documents Committee which is headed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. The committee is responsible for compiling all policy, programmes and projects of this administration in the form of a compendium that focuses on this government’s nine priority areas.

“It is also in charge of ensuring the preparation of sectoral briefs and handover notes of the current administration for the in-coming administration. The Committee is working assiduously to finalize the compilation of these documents.

“The third committee is the Facilities, Security and Intelligence Committee. The duty of this committee is to organise necessary facilities, including furnished office and personnel for the President-and Vice-President-Elect and their transition team; Provision of security for the President and Vice-President Elect; Provision of covert and overt security before, during and after the 2023 Presidential Inauguration including venues of events, hotels, airports, entry points, roads and general surveillance of FCT. This committee is headed by the National Security Adviser (NSA),” he said.