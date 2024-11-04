Tinubu makes fresh appointments at INEC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abdulrazak Yusuf Tukur as National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, representing the North West.

Tinubu also nominated a lawyer, Saseyi Feyijimi Ibiyemi, to replace the late Resident Electoral Commissioner of Ogun State.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement said, Tukur, 59, has Bachelor of Arts from Bayero University, a postgraduate diploma in Economics from Bradford University, England and a Master of Arts from Leeds University, also in England.

He began working for INEC in 1999 as assistant chief administrative officer and rose to become the director of Electoral Operations and Logistics.

Tukur’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Onanuga also said if cleared by the Senate, Ibiyemi will replace another lawyer, ‘Niyi Ijalaye, who died in August while serving as the resident electoral commissioner in Ogun State.

Ibiyemi, 58, who hails from Ilaje in Ondo State, is currently the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Lagos State.

She graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1987 and was called to the bar in 1988.