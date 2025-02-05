Tinubu Jacks Up 2025 budget from N49.7trn To N54.2trn

President Bola Tinubu has sought the upward review of the proposed 2025 Appropriation Bill from N49.7 trillion to N54.2trillion.
The President’s message was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, which was read at the Plenary on Wednesday.
The President had presented a budget proposal of N49.7 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly on December 18, 2024.
But in his letter to the National Assembly, the President stated that the increase arose as a result of N1.4trilliion additional revenues made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS ) , N1.2trillion made by the Nigeria Customs Service and N1.8trilliion generated by some other Government Owned Agencies.
After reading the President’s letter, the President of the Senate, directed the request to the Committee on Appropriations for expeditious consideration.
He declared that the budget consideration would be concluded and passed before the end of February.
