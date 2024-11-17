Tinubu heading for Brazil 5 days after Saudi Arabia return

President Bola Tinubu will soon depart Nigeria for Brazil to attend the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in the South American country.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

The trip comes five days after Tinubu returned to Abuja after attending the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The summit, which was hosted by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday, focused on current issues in the Middle East.

In his statement, Onanuga said the latest trip is at the instance of the Brazilian President and current President of the group, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday to attend to attend the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in the South American country.”

“The Nigerian leader’s participation is at the instance of the Brazilian President and current President of the group, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“The Summit holding from Monday, November 18 to Tuesday 19, will bring together leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, and multilateral financial institutions among others.

“This year’s meeting, under the theme, ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,’ will see the participants discuss the fight against hunger and poverty; reform of the Institution of global governance and; sustainable development and Energy Transition.

“Nigeria has always strongly advocated for a reform of the global governing institutions, and often presented its impressive credentials as a strong contender for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit in advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms.

“He will be accompanied by top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Ministers of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity, Hannatu Musawa, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

“The President will return to Nigeria at the end of the visit.”