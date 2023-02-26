Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Ekiti

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in Ekiti State. According to the results annouced by Prof Akeem…

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in Ekiti State.

According to the results annouced by Prof Akeem Olawale Lasisi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the presidential election in Ekiti, Tinubu polled APC 201,494 to beat the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, to a distant second and third respectively. While Atiku secured 89,554, Obi got 11,397 votes.

#NigeriaDecides: Voting continues in Delta, Bayelsa today – INEC

CDD wants voting time extended over late commencement of polls

Below is the results in detail:

PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS IN EKITI STATE

Total registered: 986,776

Accredited: 315,058

A 69

AA 29

AAC 108

ADC 1,337

ADP 737

APC 201,494

APGA 268

APM 46

APP 91

BP 46

LP 11,397

NNPP 264

NRM 131

PDP 89,554

PRP 48

SDP 2,011

YPP 81

ZLP 460

Total valid 308171

Total rejected 6301

Total votes cast 314472