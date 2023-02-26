Tinubu defeats Atiku, Obi in Ekiti

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in Ekiti State.
According to the results annouced by Prof Akeem Olawale Lasisi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the presidential election in Ekiti, Tinubu polled APC 201,494 to beat the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, to a distant second and third respectively. While Atiku secured 89,554, Obi got 11,397 votes.
Below is the results in detail:
PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS IN EKITI STATE
Total registered: 986,776
Accredited: 315,058
A 69
AA 29
AAC 108
ADC 1,337
ADP 737
APC 201,494
APGA 268
APM 46
APP 91
BP 46
LP 11,397
NNPP 264
NRM 131
PDP 89,554
PRP 48
SDP 2,011
YPP 81
ZLP 460
Total valid 308171
Total rejected 6301
Total votes cast 314472