BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Niger Delta Minister, reassigns portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

This was announced in a statement which Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, issued on Sunday night.

Niger Delta was missing in the list of ministries that was released last week, triggering mixed reactions.

On Saturday, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) had vowed to resist any move to cancel the Ministry of Niger Delta.

Aside from the inclusion of Niger Delta, the president also changed portfolios of some ministers.

Adegboyega Oyetola, who was initially announced Transportation Minister, was redeployed to the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo was redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior.

Hon. Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

“Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.”

The President also approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President,” the statement read.

The ministers would be sworn in at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday.

