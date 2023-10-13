✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tinubu appoints new FERMA board

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the former governing board and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA). Chief Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced…

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the former governing board and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said a new team has been appointed for a renewable term of four (4) years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007:

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide,” the statement read.

Below are the names of the new board management team and members:

  • Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
  • Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
  • Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
  • Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
  • Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
  • Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
  • Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
  • Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
  • Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala
  • Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
  • Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
  • Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

