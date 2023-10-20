BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new Auditor-General of the Federation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil…

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement on Friday.

He said the appointment was done in exercise of powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

Ngelale said the president approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified him as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.

“President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” the statement added.

