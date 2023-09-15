Tinubu appoints El-Rufai’s Commissioner as CBN Deputy gov, fires Emefiele’s deputies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Dattijo served as Commissioner of Budget…

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Dattijo served as Commissioner of Budget and Planning under immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

The president also sacked all the deputies that served under Godwin Emefiele, former governor of CBN, who is in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Presidential spokeman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Ngelale said President Tinubu had approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the CBN, for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Aside from Dattijo, under nominees are: Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

The appointments are subject to confirmation of the Senate.

