Tinubu appoints acting army chief amid Lagbaja’s prolonged absence

President Bola Tinubu has named Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as acting Chief of Army Staff.

The development comes amid the prolonged absence of General Tahoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, who has been away from the country for a while.

Lagbaja is said to be battling an undisclosed ailment in the United States of America.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Oluyede would coordinate affairs of the Army till the return of Lagbaja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS).”

“Oluyede will act in the position pending the return of the indisposed substantive Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja. Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

“The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were course mates and members of the 39th Regular Course. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987. He rose to Major-General in September 2020.

“Oluyede has held many commands since his commissioning as an officer. He was Platoon Commander and adjutant at 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer Guards Brigade, Commandant Amphibious Training School. He is married and has three children.”