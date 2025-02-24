Tinubu appointing his ‘boys’ – El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, has criticised the appointments made by President Bola Tinubu since assuming office.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Arise TV, El-Rufai said Tinubu is only appointing his “boys” from Lagos into political offices.

He cautioned against blaming the entire South-West for the sin of the president when, in fact, the lopsided appointment is being committed by the president.

SPONSOR AD

He said: “President Tinubu’s appointment are quite imbalance. Don’t blame the South-West for what one individual is doing.

“The president’s appointments are not being made because the appointees are Yoruba, but because they are his own boys, and most of the appointments do not even reasonably cover the South-West.

“So, people should stop confusing the truth. The appointments are not balanced. Yes, definitely, definitely, right? You cannot argue that, but it’s not a Yoruba thing. Please don’t punish the Yorubas as you have been punishing northerners for the sins of the military.

“Let’s focus on individuals and hold them accountable.

“President Tinubu needs to do something about that. It’s still not too late. He can correct it, but there is palpable anger in the north.”