BREAKING: Tinubu agrees to address Nigerians as defiant protesters defy curfew in states

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement, on Saturday.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day,” Ngelale said.

Stakeholders have called on the president to address the nation amid the ongoing protest against hardship,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had described Tinubu’s silence as worrisome.

