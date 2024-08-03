✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story
SPONSOR AD

BREAKING: Tinubu agrees to address Nigerians as defiant protesters defy curfew in states

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am. Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President…

President Bola Tinubu will address the nation in a broadcast on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 7:00 am.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this in a statement, on Saturday.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day,” Ngelale said.

Stakeholders have called on the president to address the nation amid the ongoing protest against hardship,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had described Tinubu’s silence as worrisome.

Details later…

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories