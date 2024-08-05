✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Thugs chase protesters around Sanwo-Olu’s office in Lagos

Some of the protesters marching on the streets of Alausa, the seat of government in Lagos State, have been forced off the streets. Daily Trust…

5
5

Some of the protesters marching on the streets of Alausa, the seat of government in Lagos State, have been forced off the streets.

Daily Trust reports that the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in Aluasa, where protesters, who refused to head for the Freedom Park in Ojota,the court approved protest venue in Lagos. have been since the nationwide protest began, on Thursday.

However, around 12 midday, hoodlums descended on them with sticks, machetes and different weapons.

They fled in different directions as their assailants closed in.

Security operatives who were on ground reportedly looked away while the protesters ran for cover.

The incident happened 24 hours after hoodlums chased protesters out of Freedom Park.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories