Thugs chase protesters around Sanwo-Olu’s office in Lagos

Some of the protesters marching on the streets of Alausa, the seat of government in Lagos State, have been forced off the streets.

Daily Trust reports that the office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in Aluasa, where protesters, who refused to head for the Freedom Park in Ojota,the court approved protest venue in Lagos. have been since the nationwide protest began, on Thursday.

However, around 12 midday, hoodlums descended on them with sticks, machetes and different weapons.

They fled in different directions as their assailants closed in.

Security operatives who were on ground reportedly looked away while the protesters ran for cover.

The incident happened 24 hours after hoodlums chased protesters out of Freedom Park.