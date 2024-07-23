Those who led protests in 2012 now trying to stifle people’s rights – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the Federal Government and its agencies for trying to abort the planned August 1 protest across the country. The…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the last election said it is also ironical that those who protested against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012 are the ones trying to stifle other peoples rights to protest.

Daily Trust reports that states across the federation have been unsettled by the ongoing plan by some youths to begin a 10-day nationwide hunger and hardship protest to draw the federal and state governments’ attention to the worsening plight of the citizens.

According to the organisers, “this hunger is too much.”

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Atiku said it was the right of citizens to protest, saying it is guaranteed by the constitution.

He added that what government needs to do, is to ensure a safe and secure environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful protest.

The opposition leader said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.

“Chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government.

“It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012. A responsible government must ensure a SAFE and SECURE environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to PEACEFUL PROTEST.

“Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy,” he said.